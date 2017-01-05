Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments About The LGBT Community

Kim Burrell isn’t really America’s favorite person right now, but there are some people in the world who support her.

The legendary gospel singer’s viral anti-gay sermon even cost Burrell her chance to perform on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Ellen cancelled the singer’s appearance. But for all the hate the Burrell has been getting, there are people who believe that what she said is credible.

In a petition called Respect Freedom of Speech and Religion of Rev. Kim Burrell, it says, “We love you sister. We support you, and going to Heaven is more important than being on anyone’s television show or network. We know you love everyone and spoke out of compassion not hatred. We know that there are dreadful consequences to ALL sins. God Bless you and remember the Lord is your Shepherd.”

After quoting a few Bible verses, the petition concluded, “Stand fast on the word of God. Thanks for speaking truth to a dying a world. True Believers in Jesus Christ!” People even took to Twitter to defend the star, tweeting things like:

A preacher preaches against sin and everyone is upset. You want freedom of speech but only for those that speak like you.#kimburrell — Valencia Davis (@SisV_Davis) January 4, 2017

Having said that, why doesn't freedom of speech apply to Kim Burrell? Or does it only apply when being Islamophobic? — Petyr Baelish (@MartialisLife) January 3, 2017

I support Kim Burrell she has a right to freedom of speech! She's exercising her right! Everybody don't have to agree with homosexuality — MasterSensei🤘 (@301bleed) January 4, 2017

Do you think freedom of speech should apply to Ms. Burrell’s situation? Or was her rhetoric just too hateful?

