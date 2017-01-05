Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments About The LGBT Community

Some say her statements should be considered freedom of speech.

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

'Sparkle' - Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Mark Sullivan / Getty


Kim Burrell isn’t really America’s favorite person right now,  but there are some people in the world who support her.

The legendary gospel singer’s viral anti-gay sermon even cost Burrell her chance to perform on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show after Ellen cancelled the singer’s appearance. But for all the hate the Burrell has been getting, there are people who believe that what she said is credible.

In a petition called Respect Freedom of Speech and Religion of Rev. Kim Burrell, it says, “We love you sister. We support you, and going to Heaven is more important than being on anyone’s television show or network. We know you love everyone and spoke out of compassion not hatred. We know that there are dreadful consequences to ALL sins. God Bless you and remember the Lord is your Shepherd.”

After quoting a few Bible verses, the petition concluded, “Stand fast on the word of God. Thanks for speaking truth to a dying a world. True Believers in Jesus Christ!” People even took to Twitter to defend the star, tweeting things like:

Do you think freedom of speech should apply to Ms. Burrell’s situation? Or was her rhetoric just too hateful?

Source: Change.Org, That Grape Juice

 

 

anti-gay , elle show , Kim Burrell , Petition , statements

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 8 hours ago
Barack Obama Invites Beyonce & Jay Z, Usher…
 10 hours ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 18 hours ago
Don’t Expect To See Janet Jackson’s Baby Until…
 23 hours ago
Here’s How Fabolous Feels About Soulja Boy’s Gangster Antics
 23 hours ago
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 1 day ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 1 day ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 1 day ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 1 day ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 1 day ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
photos