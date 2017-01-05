It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki Minaj Announces Their Split

2 reads Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she and Meek Mill have called it quits after two years together.
Before the tweet could even fully make its way around the internet, Meek got in his petty bag and took to Instagram to troll followers after his split with the Barbie was announced. In one video, the Philly emcee was all smiles while rapping the lyrics to LL Cool J‘s “I Need Love.”
Then, his petty persona started to show after he posted (and deleted) a photo of the shoe Nicki wore in Ciara’s video “I’m Out” with the caption, “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…”
It sounds like someone is in their feelings.
Do you think this is the end for Omeeka, or just a breakup to make up situation?
