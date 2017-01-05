It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki Minaj Announces Their Split

Before the tweet could even fully make its way around the internet, Meek got in his petty bag and took to Instagram to troll followers after his split with the Barbie was announced. In one video, the Philly emcee was all smiles while rapping the lyrics to LL Cool J‘s “I Need Love.”

#PressPlay: #MeekMill last night on his Instagram story A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:01am PST

Then, his petty persona started to show after he posted (and deleted) a photo of the shoe Nicki wore in Ciara’s video “I’m Out” with the caption, “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…”

It sounds like someone is in their feelings.

#MeekMill being petty about the shoes #NickiMinaj x #Ciara wore in their breakup song "I'm out" 😩😩😩 #TSRBreakUps A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Do you think this is the end for Omeeka, or just a breakup to make up situation?