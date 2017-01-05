Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki Minaj Announces Their Split

Are we surprised?

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Nicki Minaj took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that she and Meek Mill have called it quits after two years together.

Before the tweet could even fully make its way around the internet, Meek got in his petty bag and took to Instagram to troll followers after his split with the Barbie was announced. In one video, the Philly emcee was all smiles while rapping the lyrics to LL Cool J‘s “I Need Love.”

#PressPlay: #MeekMill last night on his Instagram story

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Then, his petty persona started to show after he posted (and deleted) a photo of the shoe Nicki wore in Ciara’s video “I’m Out” with the caption, “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack…” 

It sounds like someone is in their feelings.

Do you think this is the end for Omeeka, or just a breakup to make up situation?

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’

8 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’

break-up , meek mill , nicki minaj , Petty , Social Media

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Reportedly Getting Sued For “Who Do You…
 6 hours ago
Lil Wayne
Birdman Says Lil Wayne’s “Carter V” Is “Definitely…
 6 hours ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 19 hours ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 20 hours ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 20 hours ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 20 hours ago
EMPIRE Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Byers Win…
 21 hours ago
It’s Petty Season For Meek Mill After Nicki…
 22 hours ago
LAWD! Here’s What Shirley Caesar Has To Say…
 23 hours ago
Pharrell Shares His Honest Opinion Of Kim Burrell’s…
 1 day ago
Peter Thomas’ Daughter Blasts Haters Who Say Her…
 1 day ago
Read The Insult That Led Facebook To Suspend…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey Fires Creative Director Following Disastrous NYE Performance
 1 day ago
Moving Forward: Tiny Is Serious About Divorcing T.I.
 1 day ago
Guess Who’s Standing By Kim Burrell’s Hateful Comments…
 1 day ago
Mariah Carey’s Ex-Husband Rips Into NYE Performance And…
 1 day ago
photos