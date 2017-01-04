News & Gossip
Kenya Moore Dishes On Warding Off Trespassers Off With A Gun

Kenya Moore stopped by the new set of WWHL to discuss some old tea.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty


Kenya Moore appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” last night alongside her fellow housewife Erika Jayne from another city and dished on her relationship with Matt (or lack thereof), the viral photo of her chasing off trespassers with a gun while shading her enemy-turned-frenemy Phaedra.

In case you missed it, Kenya and Matt’s relationship went from sweet to sour really quick when Matt exposed his angry side and kicked in a glass pane in Kenya’s garage.

In a sneak peek of next week’s episode, Matt apparently punched Kenya’s driver in the face after rolling up on her and demanding to talk. A viewer called into the show at which time Kenya confirmed she and Matt are no longer together.


Kenya, who recently had a run-in with trespassers at her Atlanta home, talked about keeping a gun in her home.

“I have a gated property, they went around my gate, they went and trespassed.” she explained. “They did so many things that were asking for not only to be shot, but for an ass-whopping.”

“I have the right to defend myself,” she added.


Kenya didn’t mince words when it come to her co-star Phaedra and called her a ‘slippery, greased pig.’ Yikes.

In other RHOA news, Peter was in feelings last night and posted this Instagram video.

Is that Ciroc peach Peter? Haha. Get it?

photos