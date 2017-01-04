Was Mariah Carey’s New Years Performance Sabotaged? [EXCLUSIVE]

When the new year rang in, all anybody could talk about was Mariah Carey‘s mess of a performance on Dick Clark’s annual nationally televised New Years Eve celebration in Times Square. Upon watching the performance, it is clear that Mariah was having technical issues and couldn’t hear herself or the music.
But debate still rages on about whether or not Mariah was at fault, or whether she was sabotaged. Click on the audio player to hear more about this story from Gary With Da Tea in this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea.
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
