Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show Appearance as First Lady

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. This is the case for the sitting first lady, as she nears the end of the Obama presidential era. We saw Michelle grace us with her charisma and charm in the final White House interview with the talk show queen Oprah Winfrey. Her final talk show appearance as our FLOTUS will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon next Wednesday, Jan 11, one day after her hubby delivers his farewell address in his hometown of Chicago.

This will be Michelle’s third time visiting the late night talk show host. She first gave us her best “Ew” in a skit with Will Ferrell back in February of 2014, and made a return in April 2015 to show off some moves in the “Evolution of Mom Dancing” episode.

How will she go out on her final visit as first lady? Whatever it’ll be, it’s sure to be talked about the next day!

