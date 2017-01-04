Entertainment News
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At Ricky Harris’ Funeral

Ish got real.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Ricky Harris

Things got real at comedian Ricky Harris‘ funeral.

Sherri Shepherd was in attendance and revealed that a fight broke out between Snoop Dogg, his crew, and another person attending the funeral. The farewell service took place in Snoop and Harris’ hometown of Long Beach, California and must have attracted some locals who weren’t a fan of the legendary rapper.

Wow R.i.p #rickyharris

#rickyharris

Shepherd posted a video to social media, showing herself in tears while explaining to her followers what went down. The comedian revealed that some guy stood up in the middle of the service and started yelling, approached Snoop and attempted to attack him, when the rapper’s bodyguard jumped in to intervene.

Police reportedly arrived after the incident, but all involved parties were gone. As we reported, Ricky Harris died last month of a heart attack.

Check out the clip above.

SOURCE: TMZ

