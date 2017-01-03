Tamar Braxton: Pray For Kim Burrell

Tamar Braxton is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy surroundingdelivering a sermon that bashed the LGBT community.

Burrell, who issued an apology of sorts in response to the backlash, was condemned by celebrities like Chaka Khan, Janelle Monae, Pharrell, and Questlove, while Tamar came to her defense on Instagram, saying:

#TamarBraxton weighs in on #KimBurrell's controversial comments about gay people A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Tamar then clarified she isn’t “defending” Kim in an additional post:

#TamarBraxton on #KimBurrell being cancelled as a guest on the #EllenShow following her controversial comments about gay people during a church sermon (View previous post) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance on ‘Ellen’ has also been cancelled.

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

We don’t see how Kim is going to bounce back from this.

