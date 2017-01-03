News & Gossip
Tamar Braxton: Pray For Kim Burrell

19 hours ago

Tamar Braxton is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy surrounding footage of gospel star Kim Burrell delivering a sermon that bashed the LGBT community.

Burrell, who issued an apology of sorts in response to the backlash, was condemned by celebrities like Chaka Khan, Janelle Monae, Pharrell, and Questlove, while Tamar came to her defense on Instagram, saying:

#TamarBraxton weighs in on #KimBurrell's controversial comments about gay people

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Tamar then clarified she isn’t “defending” Kim in an additional post:

Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance on ‘Ellen’ has also been cancelled.

We don’t see how Kim is going to bounce back from this.

