Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Did Beyonce Shade Kanye West At Mariah Carey’s Concert? [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment


When Beyonce attended her friend Mariah Carey‘s Christmas concert in New York, Bey visited backstage with her beautiful little Blue Ivy, who hung out and took photos with Mariah’s kids. Gary says this is a blatant sign of disrespect to Kanye West, who recently ranted onstage about the fact that his kids and his old friend Jay Z‘s kids haven’t played together.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 Click on the audio player to hear more about this story from Gary With Da Tea in this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary Tries To Say Beyonce Isn’t Aging Well & Da Brat Is Not Having It [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: The-Dream On Why The Grammy’s Snubbed Beyonce’s Country Song [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Jams Out To Beyonce’s Key Changes In “Love On Top” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations

13 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations

Continue reading Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations

Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations

Beyonce , Blue Ivy , Gary's Tea , Kanye West , kids , mariah carey

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces New Project “Pretty Girls Like…
 6 hours ago
Drake & J-Lo Relationship A Sham To Sell…
 7 hours ago
Future Deletes All Photos & Unfollows Everyone On Instagram
 7 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Peter Gunz Taps Into His Inner…
 15 hours ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
What’s Beef??? Nick Cannon Says He Dissed Eminem…
 1 day ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 2 days ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 2 days ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 2 days ago
Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance…
 2 days ago
Mariah Carey Bombs NYE Performance, The Perfect Goodbye…
 2 days ago
Ronda Rousey Loses Fight After 48 Seconds, Social…
 3 days ago
Keke Palmer Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Will Shoot First, Ask Questions Later…
 3 days ago
Report: Khloé Kardashian Called Her Lawyers After Learning…
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Pops Off On A Home Intruder…
 3 days ago
Is This Proof That Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her…
 3 days ago
photos