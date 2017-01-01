A LIT Don Lemon Downs Shots, Gets Ear Pierced And Talks Dating And Relationship On Air

Photo by

A LIT Don Lemon Downs Shots, Gets Ear Pierced And Talks Dating And Relationship On Air

The CNN personality had one heck of a New Year's Eve on Saturday night!

Don Lemon Shocked

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


CNN’s Don Lemon had one heck of a New Year’s Eve on Saturday night!

According to the Huffington Post, the journalist took shots of tequila at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans, got his ear pierced and then bared his soul on air. Apparently, he and colleague Brooke Baldwin were broadcasting the network’s festivities in the Louisiana city.

Clearly, he got the party started way before the ball dropped:

“This is way too early to start this,” Baldwin told him as she declined the cocktail he handed her.

As the night went on, Lemon kept on with his liquid courage getting his ear pierced, thanks to being prompted by co-hosts Kathy Griffin and Anderson Cooper who were in New York.

Lemon also opened up by saying he is open to being in a relationship in 2017 and that he won’t be “as self-centered” in the coming year, the Huff Po wrote. His co-host’s response? “Are we going there, right now?

Then, Lemon acknowledged that he was wasted and wasn’t quite pressed about it.

“People are saying that I’m lit. Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?”

Then as they toasted, Lemon said that 2016 was an “awful year” to which CNN finally cut off his mic.

Messy!

And of course Twitter was here for all of it:

We hope he isn’t hungover today!

