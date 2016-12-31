Is This Proof That Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her Latest Belfie?

134 reads Leave a comment
Kylie Jenner has, among other things, perfected the art of the belfie. The 19-year-old reality star has posted hundreds of snaps to Instagram of her perfectly-shaped posterior, sparking envy, admiration and certainly side-eye from her followers.
While many believe that Kylie’s butt is not entirely natural, we might finally have a little proof. In a sponsored post for Fashion Nova, Kylie posted a picture of herself wearing the line’s butt-enhancing jeans. Zoom in to the belt loop at the small of her back, however, and it’s clear she’s either wearing a defective product or some photoshop was involved in creating that nature-defying rear end:
Folks on Twitter aren’t so easily fooled:
Now, let’s be clear. Kylie has every right to enhance her body surgically or digitally. But photoshopping her butt to sell booty-enhancing jeans — if that’s what’s happening here — crosses the line into false advertising. Buyer, beware.
SOURCE: Elle
