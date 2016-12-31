Entertainment News
Is This Proof That Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her Latest Belfie?

Even 19-year-olds need a little booty boost.

2 days ago

Bella Ramalho
REVOLVE Desert House - Day 2

Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty


Kylie Jenner has, among other things, perfected the art of the belfie. The 19-year-old reality star has posted hundreds of snaps to Instagram of her perfectly-shaped posterior, sparking envy, admiration and certainly side-eye from her followers.

While many believe that Kylie’s butt is not entirely natural, we might finally have a little proof. In a sponsored post for Fashion Nova, Kylie posted a picture of herself wearing the line’s butt-enhancing jeans. Zoom in to the belt loop at the small of her back, however, and it’s clear she’s either wearing a defective product or some photoshop was involved in creating that nature-defying rear end:

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans 🍑Get them at FashionNova.com 😍 #ad

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Folks on Twitter aren’t so easily fooled:

Now, let’s be clear. Kylie has every right to enhance her body surgically or digitally. But photoshopping her butt to sell booty-enhancing jeans — if that’s what’s happening here — crosses the line into false advertising. Buyer, beware.

