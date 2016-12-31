Is This Proof That Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her Latest Belfie?

Bella Ramalho

has, among other things, perfected the art of the belfie. The 19-year-old reality star has posted hundreds of snaps to Instagram of her perfectly-shaped posterior, sparking envy, admiration and certainly side-eye from her followers.

While many believe that Kylie’s butt is not entirely natural, we might finally have a little proof. In a sponsored post for Fashion Nova, Kylie posted a picture of herself wearing the line’s butt-enhancing jeans. Zoom in to the belt loop at the small of her back, however, and it’s clear she’s either wearing a defective product or some photoshop was involved in creating that nature-defying rear end:

Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans 🍑Get them at FashionNova.com 😍 #ad A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 6:57am PST

Folks on Twitter aren’t so easily fooled:

i love you kylie… but that aint the jeans… it photoshop https://t.co/8yS7VuYT3j — Leo Kardashian (@leo_kardashian) December 31, 2016

Me: Kylie had lots of surgery to look like this

Son: Nah its the jeans. I mean puberty. I mean its the angles

Me: K pic.twitter.com/YKTBwgFR1o — Lady Beezus (@CuteButNotFunny) December 28, 2016

As a Photoshop user of 10 years I will tell you, undoubtedly, that Kylie has faked her 'belfie'. #KylieJenner — Adam (@adamrbaldwin) December 28, 2016

Now, let’s be clear. Kylie has every right to enhance her body surgically or digitally. But photoshopping her butt to sell booty-enhancing jeans — if that’s what’s happening here — crosses the line into false advertising. Buyer, beware.

