Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Twitter could not get enough of it.

20 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Trevor Live: An Evening Benefiting The Trevor Project

Stephen Lovekin


2016 was a difficult year for a lot of us, including those in the news media business. So can we really blame Don Lemon for getting sh*t-faced during his live New Year’s Eve broadcast from New Orleans on CNN?

The veteran anchor’s antics included taking shots on camera, confessing his resolutions to an audience of millions, hollering at New Orleans party-goers in the street, and even getting his ear pierced on live television. Lit. As. F*ck.

Fans took to Twitter continued to post their favorite moments as he made the night increasingly more difficult for his co-anchor, Brooke Baldwin.

“This is way too early to start this,” Baldwin told him. Lemon handed her a drink, but she put it aside.

While Baldwin could have done without his drunk antics, Twitter could not get enough of it.

By the looks of the fan reactions, it seems like Lemon is more popular than ever. CNN might considering making Don’s New Year’s Eve special a permanent thing.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

photos