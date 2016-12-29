Why It Makes Sense For Drake To Push Back His New Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Drake has had a stellar year; he dropped his fourth studio album, Views, in April and it subsequently spent several weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Not only that, but the album also grabbed some Grammy nominations. That, plus a lucrative tour, adds up to lots of success (and money) for the Canadian rapper.

Drake promised fans that he’d crank out another album by the end of 2016, but it turns out that won’t be happening. Headkrack explains why this makes total sense. Click on the audio player to hear explain more in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

