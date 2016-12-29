Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced

After a year of back and forth,are officially divorced. According to, both Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October of 2015, but California law requires there only be one petitioner; which Martinez granted to Berry.

They will share joint custody of their son Maceo while they continue to work on their property settlement despite there being a prenup, sources say.

Halle Berry has been busy working on her new lingerie line while we watch from social media.

