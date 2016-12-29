Entertainment News
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced

Halle Berry is going into the New Year single.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
10 reads
USA - 'Cloud Atlas' Premiere in Los Angeles

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty


After a year of back and forth, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced. According to TMZ, both Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October of 2015, but California law requires there only be one petitioner; which Martinez granted to Berry.

They will share joint custody of their son Maceo while they continue to work on their property settlement despite there being a prenup, sources say.

Halle Berry has been busy working on her new lingerie line while we watch from social media.

photos