Stamp Of Approval: Fashion Designer Oscar de la Renta Will Be Featured In 2017 Stamp Collection

1 day ago

The late fashion designer, Oscar de la Renta, has been selected to be featured in the U.S. Postal Service’s 2017 showcase of special stamps. De la Renta, who dominated the fashion world for over 50 years before passing away in 2014, was mainly known for designing stylish dresses for the world’s most famous celebrities and first ladies.

De la Renta will have 11 portraits featured in the stamp collection that celebrates people, cultural events or historical occurrences that have created milestones over the years. Director for stamp services at the U.S. Postal Service, Mary-Anne Penner, is excited to feature the 2017 line-up that includes de la Renta, stating “The new year is shaping up to be exceptional as the Postal Service continues to produce stamps that celebrate milestones that are unique to the history of our great nation.”  The portraits include one black and white picture of the designer and 10 prints used in some of his most famous gowns he designed during his illustrious career.

The Gentleman of Fashion you will always be !!! R I P @oscarprgirl @OscarPRGirl #Oscar de la Renta 🙏

A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

The well-loved designer never failed to disappoint in his fashions as he was well-known for designing some of the most beautiful gowns for some of the world’s most powerful women, to include Hillary Clinton as well as First Ladies’ Nancy Reagan, Laura Bush and most recently Michelle Obama, who wore one of his designs at event for fashion students at the White House in 2014. Oscar De la Renta’s work was also featured in the famous wedding of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin. He was well respected by clients and colleagues alike, making recognition of his work by the U.S. Postal Service well deserved.

Milan Fashion Week might be over and we are already onto Paris; however, we are showing you the 25 most memorable looks from Milan! From fabulous fringe to drawstring dresses and going monochromatic in bold, you won't want to miss the Spring/Summer 2017 trends from the Milan runway!

