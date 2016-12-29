Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’?

The star's departure is very bittersweet.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
16 reads
Leave a comment

Rapper Cardi B Visits Music Choice

Source: Rob Kim / Getty


Love & Hip Hop: New York saw a super spike in ratings after introducing new cast member and Bronx babe Cardi B.

But according to the aspiring rapper’s Instagram Live on Wednesday, her days on LHHNY are numbered. Cardi made it clear it’s not an issue with money or creator Mona Scott-Young, who is usually the main reason cast members leave the show. In fact, the reality star said she loves Mona, but she’s going to be too busy in 2017 and we’ll see why.

As you may recall, Cardi was cast on the upcoming season of BET’s Being Mary Jane. She also plans to spend time working on her music. Although we hate to see her go, we love to watch her leave to do big things in her career.

The glo’ up is real. Congrats Cardi!

"Love & Hip-Hop" Takes Over Charlotte, NC (PHOTOS)

8 photos Launch gallery

"Love & Hip-Hop" Takes Over Charlotte, NC (PHOTOS)

Continue reading “Love & Hip-Hop” Takes Over Charlotte, NC (PHOTOS)

"Love & Hip-Hop" Takes Over Charlotte, NC (PHOTOS)

Being Mary Jane , cardi b , LHHNY , mona scott , new york

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Halle Berry & Olivier Martinez Are Officially Divorced
 1 day ago
Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 1 day ago
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 1 day ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 1 day ago
Joseline Had Her Baby, But Here’s Why You…
 1 day ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 1 day ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 1 day ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 1 day ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 2 days ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 2 days ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 days ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 2 days ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 2 days ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 2 days ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 2 days ago
photos