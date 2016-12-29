Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’?

16 reads Leave a comment
Love & Hip Hop: New York saw a super spike in ratings after introducing new cast member and Bronx babe Cardi B.
But according to the aspiring rapper’s Instagram Live on Wednesday, her days on LHHNY are numbered. Cardi made it clear it’s not an issue with money or creator Mona Scott-Young, who is usually the main reason cast members leave the show. In fact, the reality star said she loves Mona, but she’s going to be too busy in 2017 and we’ll see why.
As you may recall, Cardi was cast on the upcoming season of BET’s Being Mary Jane. She also plans to spend time working on her music. Although we hate to see her go, we love to watch her leave to do big things in her career.
The glo’ up is real. Congrats Cardi!
