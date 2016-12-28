Entertainment News
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got Stolen In Atlanta

Thankfully, the story has a happy ending.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 MTV Movie Awards - Backstage And Audience

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Queen Latifah is the latest victim robbed in a string of auto thefts, all occurring in Atlanta.

According to reports, the new trend involves thieves sneaking “into the driver’s seat while a person is pumping gas” before taking off with their car – on a full tank, at that.

Queen Latifah’s 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 was taken on Dec. 20 at Shell gas station in Fulton County, while another person was driving it. “In the report, police said the driver got out of the car and was pumping gas when a white BMW pulled next to him,” Billboard writes. “The man heard the vehicle start and when he turned he saw Ms. Latifah’s vehicle being driven away.”

Authorities are still searching for those responsible, but found the rapper/actress’ car and have since returned it.

“The Fulton County officers tracked the Mercedes to an apartment complex parked near a white BMW, as well as a Dodge Charger similar to one reported stolen from College Park. When the vehicle was returned to Queen Latifah there was lemonade and fruit punch bottles inside it that the thieves had left,” the site continues.

Kind of sounds like a great episode of Punk’d.

SOURCE: Billboard

