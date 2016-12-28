Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In Her Divorce From T.I.

Things are about to get really messy between T.I. and

The singer, who filed for divorce from her husband of six years on Wednesday, knows exactly what she wants from the split. According to the divorce documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, due to T.I.’s high earning ability, he should be responsible for all the marital debt accrued. Tiny reportedly reserves the right to allege and plead additional grounds in case a settlement should not be reached.

But when it comes to custody of the couple’s three children together, that’s where things start to get messy. The reality show mom is reportedly requesting temporary, permanent legal and physical custody of their minor children.

Tiny’s attorney wrote in a statement, “Should custody in this case become contested it would be in the best interest of the children for the Court to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to represent the interest of said children and do a full and complete in-home study and further to appoint a mental health expert to do full psychological evaluations on both parties as well as the children for purposes of assisting the Court in making a custody determination.”

Tip’s soon-to-be ex-wife also wants temporary and permanent child support and alimony and an equitable interest in any and all real and/or personal property acquired during the marriage. She is also considering asking for an annulment, according to sources. Yikes!

T.I. and Tiny have two sons together: King Harris, Major Philant Harris, and a daughter, Heiress Diana Harris, born earlier this year.

The news of the couple’s split comes after rumors swirled that Tiny was fed up with T.I. for not allowing her to hang out with Floyd Mayweather.

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand