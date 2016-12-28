Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In Her Divorce From T.I.

Grand hustler.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
24 reads
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Things are about to get really messy between T.I. and Tiny.

The singer, who filed for divorce from her husband of six years on Wednesday, knows exactly what she wants from the split. According to the divorce documents obtained by The Jasmine Brand, due to T.I.’s high earning ability, he should be responsible for all the marital debt accrued. Tiny reportedly reserves the right to allege and plead additional grounds in case a settlement should not be reached.

But when it comes to custody of the couple’s three children together, that’s where things start to get messy. The reality show mom is reportedly requesting temporary, permanent legal and physical custody of their minor children.

Tiny’s attorney wrote in a statement, “Should custody in this case become contested it would be in the best interest of the children for the Court to appoint a Guardian ad Litem to represent the interest of said children and do a full and complete in-home study and further to appoint a mental health expert to do full psychological evaluations on both parties as well as the children for purposes of assisting the Court in making a custody determination.”

Tip’s soon-to-be ex-wife also wants temporary and permanent child support and alimony and an equitable interest in any and all real and/or personal property acquired during the marriage. She is also considering asking for an annulment, according to sources. Yikes!

T.I. and Tiny have two sons together: King Harris, Major Philant Harris, and a daughter, Heiress Diana Harris, born earlier this year.

The news of the couple’s split comes after rumors swirled that Tiny was fed up with T.I. for not allowing her to hang out with Floyd Mayweather.

SOURCE: The Jasmine Brand 

T.I, Tiny Harris, & More Hit Up All Def Digital's "All Def Comedy Live" In Hollywood

11 photos Launch gallery

T.I, Tiny Harris, & More Hit Up All Def Digital's "All Def Comedy Live" In Hollywood

Continue reading T.I, Tiny Harris, & More Hit Up All Def Digital’s “All Def Comedy Live” In Hollywood

T.I, Tiny Harris, & More Hit Up All Def Digital's "All Def Comedy Live" In Hollywood

Atlanta , Couple , divorce , GRAND HUSTLE , T.I. , tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 5 hours ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 5 hours ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 6 hours ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 6 hours ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 8 hours ago
Lance Gross’ Holiday Photo Sparks A Major Colorism…
 8 hours ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 19 hours ago
Pause, No Homo: Grown Men Don’t Have To…
 24 hours ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 day ago
Messy: Here’s Everything Tiny Harris Is Requesting In…
 1 day ago
Hot Wheels: Queen Latifah’s Super Expensive Car Got…
 1 day ago
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 1 day ago
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 12, 2012
Paul Wall and Baby Bash face Houston judge…
 1 day ago
Cam Newton Surprising A Young Fan In The…
 1 day ago
Here’s Rihanna’s Response To Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Dating Drake
 1 day ago
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 2 days ago
photos