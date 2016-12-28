LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s Child Article

5 reads Leave a comment
Former Destiny’s Child member and writer LaTavia Roberson isn’t too happy after doing an interview with PEOPLE magazine.
LaTavia says that although she gave the publication plenty of material to work with, including discussing the loss of her child, a new movie, and her new book I Am LaTavia (due in the spring of 2017), the article primarily focused on her abrupt departure from Destiny’s Child in 2000. She also alleges PEOPLE completely spun her words – all for a good headline.
See Baller Alert’s screenshot, plus more from LaTavia below.
She took particular issue with the article’s headline, which reads “LaTavia Roberson Says ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’ When She Was Dropped from Destiny’s Child: ‘It Led Me Into a Depression.’”
Read PEOPLE’s full article here and let us know what you think.
The Many Faces Of Destiny's Child (PHOTOS)
15 photos Launch gallery
The Many Faces Of Destiny's Child (PHOTOS)
1. 1. Original members of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia, and LeToya.1 of 15
2. 2. Original members of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia, and LeToya.2 of 15
3. 3. Original members of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia, and LeToya.3 of 15
4. 4. Original members of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia, and LeToya.4 of 15
5. 5. Original members of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia, and LeToya. Photo Credit: Getty Images5 of 15
6. 6. Original members of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia, and LeToya.6 of 15
7. 7. Original members of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, LaTavia, and LeToya.7 of 15
8. 8. The first group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, Farrah Franklin, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images8 of 15
9. 9. The first group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, Farrah Franklin, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images9 of 15
10. 10. The first group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, Farrah Franklin, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images10 of 15
11. 11. The second group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images11 of 15
12. 12. The second group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images12 of 15
13. 13. The second group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images13 of 15
14. 14. The second group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images14 of 15
15. 15. The second group change of Destiny's Child with Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle Williams. Photo Credit: Getty Images15 of 15
