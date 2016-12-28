LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s Child Article

LaTavia says that although she gave the publication plenty of material to work with, including discussing the loss of her child, a new movie, and her new book I Am LaTavia (due in the spring of 2017), the article primarily focused on her abrupt departure from Destiny’s Child in 2000. She also alleges PEOPLE completely spun her words – all for a good headline.

See Baller Alert's screenshot, plus more from LaTavia below.

Former #DestinysChild member #LaTaviaRoberson blasts #PeopleMagazine after they published her interview focusing primarily on her time with Destiny's Child instead of promoting her book "I Am LaTavia: My Story, My #Destiny" A photo posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 28, 2016 at 12:16pm PST

And they were given plenty. They chose what to exclude… https://t.co/kiwj1UqIQx — LaTavia (@IamLaTavia) December 28, 2016

I talked about losing my CHILD. New projects. Movie. My daughter, Lyric. I gave @people PLENTY. They CHOSE to report on DC. I was PLAYED. — LaTavia (@IamLaTavia) December 28, 2016

She took particular issue with the article’s headline, which reads “LaTavia Roberson Says ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’ When She Was Dropped from Destiny’s Child: ‘It Led Me Into a Depression.’”

And that HEADLINE is a joke. I NEVER told @people that I was depressed because of the group. Don't TWIST my words. It goes beyond the girls. — LaTavia (@IamLaTavia) December 28, 2016

