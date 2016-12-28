Entertainment News
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s Child Article

Does she have a point?

'The Online Diary Of Latavia Roberson' Private Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Former Destiny’s Child member and writer LaTavia Roberson isn’t too happy after doing an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

LaTavia says that although she gave the publication plenty of material to work with, including discussing the loss of her child, a new movie, and her new book I Am LaTavia (due in the spring of 2017), the article primarily focused on her abrupt departure from Destiny’s Child in 2000. She also alleges PEOPLE completely spun her words – all for a good headline.

See Baller Alert’s screenshot, plus more from LaTavia below.

She took particular issue with the article’s headline, which reads “LaTavia Roberson Says ‘It Wasn’t Pretty’ When She Was Dropped from Destiny’s Child: ‘It Led Me Into a Depression.’”

Read PEOPLE’s full article here and let us know what you think.

