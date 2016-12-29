Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds Dies Just One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

“Singin’ In The Rain” icon Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday after suffering a stroke a day after the death of her daughter, beloved “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, her son Todd confirms. She was 84.
According to TMZ, police were called to Todd’s home in Beverly Hills around 1pm following a report that Reynolds had a medical emergency. Reynolds and her son were reportedly discussing funeral arrangements for Fisher.
The Hollywood legend also appeared in films “Tammy and the Bachelor” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” which landed Reynolds an Oscar nomination.
“She’s with Carrie,” the son told TMZ.
