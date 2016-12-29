Screen Legend Debbie Reynolds Dies Just One Day After Daughter Carrie Fisher

“Singin’ In The Rain” icon Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday after suffering a stroke a day after the death of her daughter, beloved “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher, her son Todd confirms. She was 84.

Rest in peace to the Hollywood icon, #DebbieReynolds. The mother of the late #CarrieFisher passed away at the age of 84. This is heartbreaking. 😓Click the link in our bio for more details. 📷: Archive Photos/Getty Images A photo posted by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:57pm PST

According to TMZ, police were called to Todd’s home in Beverly Hills around 1pm following a report that Reynolds had a medical emergency. Reynolds and her son were reportedly discussing funeral arrangements for Fisher.

The Hollywood legend also appeared in films “Tammy and the Bachelor” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” which landed Reynolds an Oscar nomination.

“She’s with Carrie,” the son told TMZ.

