Lance Gross Holiday Social Card Reignites Colorism Debate

Lance Gross, one of Black Hollywood’s most promising young actors, was dragged on social media Tuesday after an “inside joke” went terribly wrong.

Over the holiday weekend, Gross, his wife Rebecca, and a group of friends took their annual Christmas trip to Big Bear, California. Controversy erupted over Gross’s collage of the annual adventure.

“We’ve Been doing the same joke for years…#insidejoke,” Gross wrote under the post.

In the photos a dark-skinned single Black woman is seen gazing off to the side while her fairer skinned counterparts are held in a romantic embrace by their partners.

Social media had no time for Gross and laid into him about the photo which they felt played into the ubiquitous single, dark-skinned Black woman trope.

It was totally irresponsible of Lance Gross and everyone else involved in the photos to do this. Colorism runs rampant in our community. — i'm not blue who dat (@uwantaqua) December 28, 2016

Wow at that Lance Gross couples pic. How out of touch with reality is everyone in that pic on a scale of one to horrible publicity? — Nereyda (@TwittaHoney) December 28, 2016

Gross responded hours later with a post that set out to prove he was unfazed by the backlash.

All I have to say about all this ignorant shit at the moment … A photo posted by lancegross (@lancegross) on Dec 27, 2016 at 7:30pm PST

Hopefully, Gross will take the time to reflect on why his post triggered intense conversations and explore the impact of colorism on communities of color.

