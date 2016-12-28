Lance Gross Holiday Social Card Reignites Colorism Debate

Lance Gross Holiday Social Card Reignites Colorism Debate

Hopefully, Lance Gross will take the time to reflect on why his holiday social media post triggered tense conversations and explore the impact of colorism.

Lance Gross, one of Black Hollywood’s most promising young actors, was dragged on social media Tuesday after an “inside joke” went terribly wrong.

Over the holiday weekend, Gross, his wife Rebecca, and a group of friends took their annual Christmas trip to Big Bear, California. Controversy erupted over Gross’s collage of the annual adventure.

“We’ve Been doing the same joke for years…#insidejoke,” Gross wrote under the post.

In the photos a dark-skinned single Black woman is seen gazing off to the side while her fairer skinned counterparts are held in a romantic embrace by their partners.

Social media had no time for Gross and laid into him about the photo which they felt played into the ubiquitous single, dark-skinned Black woman trope.

Gross responded hours later with a post that set out to prove he was unfazed by the backlash.

All I have to say about all this ignorant shit at the moment …

Hopefully, Gross will take the time to reflect on why his post triggered intense conversations and explore the impact of colorism on communities of color.

The Skin She’s In: On The Beautiful Brownness of Michelle

Lil Kim’s Selfies Dredge Up Colorism Debate

The 8 Best #BlackGirlMagic Covers Of 2016

The 8 Best #BlackGirlMagic Covers Of 2016

The 8 Best #BlackGirlMagic Covers Of 2016

It’s only March and black girls are KILLING the cover game! Black girls are magic. Check out our favorites.

