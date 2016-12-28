10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Instagram

is a powerful speaker, whose voice echos through your body when he delivers sermons. He also uses his daytime talk show as a platform to encourage, uplift and inspire his viewers. With 2017 peeking around the corner, we need all the motivation we can get. Here are 10 messages to take into your New Year.

“How Well You Adapt, Determines How Far You Will Go”

How well do you adapt to change? WATCH the Rebroadcast of "Fighting the Good Fight" at tdjakes.org/watchnow or Download the TDJ Mobile App #FightTheGoodFight #tphonline A video posted by TD Jakes (@bishopjakes) on Nov 30, 2016 at 7:08pm PST

“Setbacks Are Setups For Your Big Comeback”

“When You Know How To Struggle, You Know How To Keep Pushing Through”

Angelica Nwandu, founder of TheShadeRoom, appeared on the “TD Jakes Show” to encourage other young professionals to keep going despite the ups and downs they may face in their career.

Give your Child The Gas They Need To Rise, Then Let Them Fly

While promoting “Fences,” Denzel Washington stopped by the “TD Jakes Show” to give personal advice to a father gearing up to send his son to college. Denzel offered the father an analogy that will change your mood this morning.

“Time Brings About Change”

Today we are going to hear some extraordinary stories of reunions that may not have gone as perfect as the fantasies and hopes leading up to them, but these people have grown from the experiences. Where to watch: LINK IN BIO! #TDJakesShow #ReunionStories @tdjakesshow A video posted by TD Jakes (@bishopjakes) on Nov 17, 2016 at 10:50am PST

Learn How To Reboot Yourself

#Repost @tdjakesshow with @repostapp ・・・ A lot of people are stuck and don't know how to reboot themselves and their lives. @JoelOsteen shares his thoughts on how to block out the negative thoughts in your head! #TDJakesShow A video posted by TD Jakes (@bishopjakes) on Dec 20, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

Joel Osteen visited the “TD Jakes Show” to offer words of encouragement to people dealing with negativity in their lives. Bishop Jakes reminded us that we must live in our destiny, not in our history.

Take The Time To Unwine And Transition For Work To Home

#Repost @tdjakesshow with @repostapp ・・・ Samantha and Omri have energetic triplets. Listen to @jo_jofrost give an important lesson about the importance of separating work from home life. #Parenting #RaisingMultiples #TDJakesShow A video posted by TD Jakes (@bishopjakes) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:20pm PST

A couple, raising triplets, sought advice on how to deal with work-life balance and learned that taking those five minutes after a long day at work are necessary.

“Repentance Is Revival”

You can't have Revival without Repentance! WATCH "The Mind is the First Thing to Go" at tdjakes.org/watchnow or on the TDJ Mobile App #MindIsFirstToGo #tphonline A video posted by TD Jakes (@bishopjakes) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:48pm PST

Don’t Let Obstacles Hinder You From Reaching Your Dreams

