10 Powerful Messages We Found On Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Instagram

Here are some major keys for 2017.

1 day ago

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Bishop T.D. Jakes is a powerful speaker, whose voice echos through your body when he delivers sermons. He also uses his daytime talk show as a platform to encourage, uplift and inspire his viewers. With 2017 peeking around the corner, we need all the motivation we can get. Here are 10 messages to take into your New Year.

“How Well You Adapt, Determines How Far You Will Go”

“Setbacks Are Setups For Your Big Comeback”

“When You Know How To Struggle, You Know How To Keep Pushing Through”

Angelica Nwandu, founder of TheShadeRoom, appeared on the “TD Jakes Show” to encourage other young professionals to keep going despite the ups and downs they may face in their career.

Give your Child The Gas They Need To Rise, Then Let Them Fly

While promoting “Fences,” Denzel Washington stopped by the “TD Jakes Show” to give personal advice to a father gearing up to send his son to college. Denzel offered the father an analogy that will change your mood this morning.

“Time Brings About Change”

Learn How To Reboot Yourself

Joel Osteen visited the “TD Jakes Show” to offer words of encouragement to people dealing with negativity in their lives. Bishop Jakes reminded us that we must live in our destiny, not in our history.

Take The Time To Unwine And Transition For Work To Home

A couple, raising triplets, sought advice on how to deal with work-life balance and learned that taking those five minutes after a long day at work are necessary.

“Repentance Is Revival”

Don’t Let Obstacles Hinder You From Reaching Your Dreams

