This Man Takes Petty To Another Level When It Comes To Trump Supporters

64 reads Leave a comment
With all the madness happening in the country, it’s usually good to relieve some stress with a petty moment.
One Bernie Sanders supporter did his shady duty this week by leaving a female motorist stuck in the snow because she’s a Donald Trump fan. Ohio man Troy Brown says he was going to stop to help the woman, but then saw her Trump bumper sticker. So instead, he just drove past and took pictures.
Brown took to Facebook to boast about the incident, captioning an image of her car: “I was going to help her but she has a #Trump sticker on her car #CallYoPresident.”
After receiving major backlash about his post, Brown stated he does not support, “Trump supporters, rapists, trafficking, or murderers. I believe in peace and harmony. Trump didn’t display that.”
Touché, Mr. Brown.
SOURCE: The Grio
The Internet Had The Pettiest Reactions To A Trump Supporter Being Stabbed
10 photos Launch gallery
The Internet Had The Pettiest Reactions To A Trump Supporter Being Stabbed
1. Classic Hillary shade-throwing face for the win.1 of 10
2. Squidward knows best.2 of 10
3. Welp.3 of 10
4. Jk, Jk.4 of 10
5. Ain't he, though.5 of 10
6. Joanne speaks.6 of 10
7. Seinfeld Shrug.7 of 10
8. This was probably Donald Trump's real reaction to the stabbing news.8 of 10
9. Walks in the "Make racist afraid again" party like...9 of 10
10. That moment when you feel bad that someone was hurt, but then hear he's a flaming racist who needed to learn a lesson.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours