Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After Backlash For Using Black Emojis

Clapback queen? You be the judge.

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ellen Pompeo

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


There’s not much you can do in 2016 without catching flak for it, and the year’s daunting reign just won’t let up.

Ellen Pompeo is the latest star to fire back at haters who called her out for using Black emojis on Twitter. The Grey’s Anatomy star posted a tweet on Friday applauding A&E’s decision to change the name of their controversial upcoming Ku Klux Klan documentary from Generation KKK to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America. The tweet included emojis of a Black hand giving a thumbs up and a pair of Black hands clapping.

A few Twitter users took offense to her use of the emojis and one called the star out on it, complaining that “it’s not fair to see a privileged white woman use ethnic emojis just because you can. It comes off as really obnoxious.”

But Ellen wasn’t here for the slander. She apologized to anyone she may have offended and responded to various users who suggested she’s racist. The actress, whose husband Chris Ivery is Black, fired off a series of tweets:

Who knew Ms. Pompeo’s clapback game was on point? Since the star posted the tweet that set off the Twitter madness, A&E entirely canceled the KKK program after the network learned that the show’s producers made cash payments to “facilitate access” to participants.

SOURCE: Daily Mail 

11 People Who Were "Transracial" Before Rachel Dolezal

11 photos Launch gallery

11 People Who Were "Transracial" Before Rachel Dolezal

Continue reading 11 People Who Were “Transracial” Before Rachel Dolezal

11 People Who Were "Transracial" Before Rachel Dolezal

black , Ellen Pompeo , grey's anatomy , husband , racism , tweets

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 13 hours ago
5 New Year’s Resolutions To Help Maximize Your 2017
 17 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Photo Is…
 17 hours ago
The One To Beat? Usher Will Appear On…
 18 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After…
 18 hours ago
Marsha Ambrosius & Dez Billups Celebrate Their First…
 23 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: The Creep Squad Is In Serious…
 1 day ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
R. Kelly Performs “Step In The Name Of…
 2 days ago
Video: T.I. – Switchin Lanes ft. Big K.R.I.T.,…
 4 days ago
Paul Wall Arrested While Hosting Toy Drive In Houston
 4 days ago
Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been…
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: KeKe Palmer Reveals Her Next Big Move…
 4 days ago
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 6 days ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 6 days ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 6 days ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 6 days ago
photos