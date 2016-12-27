‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After Backlash For Using Black Emojis

There’s not much you can do in 2016 without catching flak for it, and the year’s daunting reign just won’t let up.

Ellen Pompeo is the latest star to fire back at haters who called her out for using Black emojis on Twitter. The Grey’s Anatomy star posted a tweet on Friday applauding A&E’s decision to change the name of their controversial upcoming Ku Klux Klan documentary from Generation KKK to Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America. The tweet included emojis of a Black hand giving a thumbs up and a pair of Black hands clapping.

Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

A few Twitter users took offense to her use of the emojis and one called the star out on it, complaining that “it’s not fair to see a privileged white woman use ethnic emojis just because you can. It comes off as really obnoxious.”

But Ellen wasn’t here for the slander. She apologized to anyone she may have offended and responded to various users who suggested she’s racist. The actress, whose husband Chris Ivery is Black, fired off a series of tweets:

What's crazy is how angry everyone is… this is all about emojis people — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

It was a really positive thing a&e did… now that's not the focus ..my fault for responding — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

But sad to see racism is still alive and well on all sides — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

I'm so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I'm sad that people chose anger and I'm sorry if I offended anyone — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

You do realize…being married to a black man and having black children can make you a target from racist white people right? That's a thing — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 24, 2016

Who knew Ms. Pompeo’s clapback game was on point? Since the star posted the tweet that set off the Twitter madness, A&E entirely canceled the KKK program after the network learned that the show’s producers made cash payments to “facilitate access” to participants.

SOURCE: Daily Mail