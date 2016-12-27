‘Get Out Of My Caucasian House’: The Top Viral Moments Of 2016

The Internet was the gift that just kept on giving in 2016. From #BlackTwitter to the depths of Instagram hashtags and Facebook feeds, here were the biggest moments to capture the Internet’s attention.

Put Some “Respek” On Birdman’s Name

Birdman demanded we put some “respek” on his name in 2016.The rapper/ mogul birthed the ubiquitous phrase “Are you finished, or are you done?” during his infamous three-minute interview with “The Breakfast Club.” In case you missed it, Birdman had enough of his name being thrown around amid controversy and rumors surrounding his soured relationship with Lil Wayne. Like all viral moments, the attention around “put some respek on my name” died down, but Weezy and Birdman’s feud is ongoing.

The #MannequinChallenge

Rae Sremmurd had one of the biggest songs of 2016 with their infectious hit “Black Beattles.” The pint-sized rappers launched the #MannequinChallenge, which sent the ‘SremmLife 2’ single straight to the top of the Billboard charts. Celebs like Lebron James, Michelle Obama and even Paul McCartney got in on it. And so did we.

#MannequinChallenge A video posted by SBS😘 (@shamika_sanders) on Nov 7, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

#SoGoneChallenge

In studio with @missyelliott and decided to join my own challenge #SoGoneChallenge you all continue to inspire me❤️ pic.twitter.com/IGaG28nYYH — Monica (@MonicaBrown) August 16, 2016

Thanks to Chance The Rapper, who had a banner year with the release of his mixtape “Coloring Book,” Monica’s 2003 track “So Gone” made an unexpected comeback when he posted a video freestyling to the Missy Elliott produced track on the net. Monica, Missy and celebs like Chocolate Droppa a.k.a Kevin Hart joined in on craze, sending the song back to the top of our playlists.

Mr. Steal Your Grandma Takes The Internet By Storm

55 today..thank you IG A photo posted by too grown. (@irvinrandle) on Nov 14, 2016 at 5:49am PST

Irvin Randle took the Internet by storm when his duck face and beard graced our timelines this summer. The then 54-year-old reached social media fame and even made an appearance at Essence Festival.

The #UNameItChallenge Goes Viral

Beans, greens, tomatoes, potatoes, chicken, lamb, pork loin A video posted by Justin Baker (@justin_k_baker) on Nov 22, 2016 at 6:44pm PST

Thanksgiving had a new anthem this year and everyone from grandma down to your little niece was singing it. Shirley Ceaser’s “Beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes” sermon got remixed and reposted so many times, it made it to the “Wendy Williams Show.”

I couldn't hold it in any longer 😌 #younameitchallenge A video posted by Keezy (@imarkkeyz) on Nov 18, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

#BlackTwitter Catches Melania Trump Plagiarizing Michelle Obama

We can always count on #BlackTwitter to catch what the mere White eye can’t see. One of the biggest scandals/ moments of 2016 came when journalist Jarrett Hill discovered Melania Trump had plagiarized First Lady Michelle Obama’s GOP Convention speech. What gave it away? When Melania started using phrases like “our word is our bond.”

Steve Harvey Flubs Miss Universe Winner

Perhaps one of the most embarrassing, yet entertaining moments of 2016 came when Steve Harvey flubbed the Miss Universe winner. While Steve apologized for the presenting the wrong woman with the crown, the Internet didn’t let him live it down. Luckily for us, we were there to watch all the memes.

#steveharvey #familyfeud #imnotracistbut #blackpeopleprobs A photo posted by Ballsack (@__.chesticles.__) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:23am PST

Ken Bone Wins Debate Night

The unexpected winner of the 2016 presidential debates was the charming Ken Bone. Bone won America over in his red sweater and thick glasses and managed to bring some lightheartedness to what turned out to be a devastating election.

Joanne The Scammer Scams Us All

I'm trying to hack FASFA and my ex boyfriend won't leave my house. He came over for a 500$ loan and I gracefully declined. He is evil. And lower class. A video posted by Branden miller (@iambranden) on Jun 13, 2016 at 12:28pm PDT

“Get out of my Caucasian house” is undeniably the biggest phrase of 2016. Internet personality @IamBranden introduced the world to Joanne The Scammer and scammed us all into her plot of being 2016’s messiest b*tch. Joanne had the biggest year of her career, parlaying her social media following into lucrative deals with Her Imports, Super Deluxe and MTV. Joanne doesn’t appear to be slowing down after releasing her latest short film, “Khadi & Joanne” and all she has on the horizon.

