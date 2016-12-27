Why Meagan Good Is Gushing Over Her Husband For Her New Role [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ever since Meagan Good and hubby DeVon Franklin got together, life seems to have become bright and beautiful for both halves of the couple. Most of us have heard about their romantic quest for true love in Meagan’s book, “The Wait,” which details how waiting for marriage to have sex helped them build a stronger relationship.

Well, it looks like that strong relationship is about to pay off big for Meagan Good, who landed herself a pretty major role, with her hubby in the executive producer seat. Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

