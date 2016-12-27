Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Meagan Good Is Gushing Over Her Husband For Her New Role [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Ever since Meagan Good and hubby DeVon Franklin got together, life seems to have become bright and beautiful for both halves of the couple. Most of us have heard about their romantic quest for true love in Meagan’s book, “The Wait,” which details how waiting for marriage to have sex helped them build a stronger relationship.

Well, it looks like that strong relationship is about to pay off big for Meagan Good, who landed herself a pretty major role, with her hubby in the executive producer seat. Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

