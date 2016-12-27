News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

SMH: A Black, Transgender Man Was Attacked On A NYC Subway

Check out the tragic details.

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
13 reads
Leave a comment

Subway sign; New York City, New York, United States of America

Source: Keith Levit / Getty


Another day, another hate crime.

A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a transgender black man in his face on Sunday night after he offered her his seat on the subway. The woman reportedly made racial remarks like “I don’t want to sit next to black people” before the attack that left the man with nearly 100 stitches.

44-year-old Ijan Jarrett who was attacked by the psycho woman told reporters, “I don’t know why she did it, because I didn’t do anything to provoke her.” He added that he was heading home to the Bronx on a 4 train after a shift at a hair salon in New Jersey when the incident happened, recalling, “Two girls came on the train. The heavy-set girl was standing over me. I asked her, ‘Would you like to sit next to your friend?’ she said, ‘Oh no, no. I’m good.’”

Jarrett says the woman, later identified as Stephanie Pazmino, gestured at him and scoffed, “I don’t want your seat!” She then turned to her cousin and stated, “I don’t want to sit next to a black person.” Reports say the woman attacked him by punching him as he attempted to get off at his stop, and that he didn’t know he had been stabbed until bystanders stepped in to help.

Pazmino was taken into custody and charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon after assaulting Ijan Jarrett. He is currently in the local hospital and in stable condition.

Source: NY Post 

new york , racism , Stabbing , subway , train

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tiny Harris Files For Divorce From T.I.
 13 hours ago
5 New Year’s Resolutions To Help Maximize Your 2017
 17 hours ago
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Photo Is…
 17 hours ago
The One To Beat? Usher Will Appear On…
 18 hours ago
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Claps Back At Haters After…
 18 hours ago
Marsha Ambrosius & Dez Billups Celebrate Their First…
 23 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: The Creep Squad Is In Serious…
 1 day ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
R. Kelly Performs “Step In The Name Of…
 2 days ago
Video: T.I. – Switchin Lanes ft. Big K.R.I.T.,…
 4 days ago
Paul Wall Arrested While Hosting Toy Drive In Houston
 4 days ago
Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been…
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: KeKe Palmer Reveals Her Next Big Move…
 4 days ago
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 6 days ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 6 days ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 6 days ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 6 days ago
photos