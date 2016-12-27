State Farm Ad Receives Major Backlash For Featuring This Couple…

Just when you thought we’ve progressed enough as a nation to see the issue with racism , something always knocks us back down to the chilling, prejudiced reality.

The Internet is going crazy over the latest State Farm ad, which shows a Black man giving a wedding ring to a White woman. The ad prompted viewers to protect their wedding jewelry with State Farm insurance, but people weren’t talking about insurance protection after viewing the viral commercial.

Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J — State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016

Racist Twitter users went in on the stock photo used by State Farm, saying things like:

@StateFarm what the hell are you doing? This is disgusting and nobody wants to see this — Bran mak Morn (@mc_morn) December 24, 2016

Although some users went so far as to threaten to boycott the agency over the photo, there were also people who supported the message of the pic:

Hey @StateFarm, my interracial family thanks you for being willing to showcase diverse love! #LoveWins and yes, #ProtectTheBling too 😊 pic.twitter.com/N1TnUwwfBg — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) December 24, 2016

The controversial photo was posted on December 21st and already has over 7.5K retweets and likes.