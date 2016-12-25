Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe Slay In ‘Essence’

Just in time for the theatrical debut of Hidden Figures, the film’s stars are absolutely stunning on the February 2017 cover of Essence.

In addition, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monàe each have their own covers:

Werk!

In the issue, the amazing actresses talked about their new film that is centered on the lives of real-life Black women Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson: Three African-American women who worked with NASA and were the brains behind the operation that sent the first astronaut to space, The Grio noted.

Each actress expressed to the magazine how inspirational and strong the women they portrayed were and what an honor it was to be part of this project.

“When I was growing up, people told me out of their mouths math and science are for boys. I was told that over and over. Like, no one showed me how to fall in love with numbers. If I had a teacher like Mrs. Johnson, who knows, I might be on the moon,” Henson told Essence.

Spencer stressed, “Dorothy Vaughan is the genesis of Black Girls Code,” and Monae said “I think they would not have achieved the level of success that they did had they not had one another.”

Cannot wait to see this film!

Hidden Figures hits select theaters on Christmas Day, and nationally on Jan. 6. The Feb issue of Essence hits newsstands on Jan 13.

LATED NEWS:

Taraji P. Henson Hopes ‘Hidden Figures’ Will Teach Young Girls That Science Isn’t Only For Boys

Denzel Washington On The Conversation Black Fathers Should Have With Their Sons

Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae & More Land Golden Globe Nominations

Also On 97.9 The Beat: