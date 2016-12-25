Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe Slay In ‘Essence’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe Slay In ‘Essence’

Just in time for the release of "Hidden Figures," the film's stars are absolutely stunning on the magazine's February 2017 cover.

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
7 reads
Leave a comment

'Hidden Figures' New York Special Screening

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty


Just in time for the theatrical debut of Hidden Figures, the film’s stars are absolutely stunning on the February 2017 cover of Essence.

In addition, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monàe each have their own covers:

Werk!

In the issue, the amazing actresses talked about their new film that is centered on the lives of real-life Black women Katherine G. JohnsonDorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson: Three African-American women who worked with NASA and were the brains behind the operation that sent the first astronaut to space, The Grio noted.

Each actress expressed to the magazine how inspirational and strong the women they portrayed were and what an honor it was to be part of this project.

“When I was growing up, people told me out of their mouths math and science are for boys. I was told that over and over. Like, no one showed me how to fall in love with numbers. If I had a teacher like Mrs. Johnson, who knows, I might be on the moon,” Henson told Essence.

Spencer stressed, “Dorothy Vaughan is the genesis of Black Girls Code,” and Monae said “I think they would not have achieved the level of success that they did had they not had one another.”

Cannot wait to see this film!

Hidden Figures hits select theaters on Christmas Day, and nationally on Jan. 6. The Feb issue of Essence hits newsstands on Jan 13.

LATED NEWS:

Taraji P. Henson Hopes ‘Hidden Figures’ Will Teach Young Girls That Science Isn’t Only For Boys

Denzel Washington On The Conversation Black Fathers Should Have With Their Sons

Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Issa Rae & More Land Golden Globe Nominations

Essence Magazine , hidden figures , janelle monae , Octavia Spencer , Taraji P Henson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
R. Kelly Performs “Step In The Name Of…
 11 hours ago
Video: T.I. – Switchin Lanes ft. Big K.R.I.T.,…
 2 days ago
Paul Wall Arrested While Hosting Toy Drive In Houston
 2 days ago
Chill: Jennifer Lopez’s Rep Explains Why She’s Been…
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: KeKe Palmer Reveals Her Next Big Move…
 3 days ago
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 4 days ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 4 days ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 4 days ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 4 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a…
 4 days ago
Did Nicki Minaj Drop Meek Mill For This Rapper?
 4 days ago
13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens
 4 days ago
Uh-Oh: Here’s What J. Lo’s Ex-Husband Thinks About…
 4 days ago
AM BUZZ: Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Share First…
 4 days ago
Denzel Washington Drops A Life Lesson On Us…
 4 days ago
Wish List: Christmas Gifts We’d Buy Our Favorite Stars
 4 days ago
photos