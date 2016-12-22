Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He Takes A Break From Snoop Dogg’s ‘Puff Puff Pass’ Tour

Check out the 2-in-1 visuals.

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Stix - Blitz 2016

Source: Rashid Mausi / Rashid Mausi


Stix has been on his music grind for many years, and now the world is starting to take notice.

The Watts, California native took some time off from Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to bless his fans with not one, but two new videos for his tracks “Getting To The Paper” and “Sorry Peta.”  The songwriter/producer, who was featured at this year’s Radio One Blitz Showcase sponsored by Tanqueray,  is not new to the game.

Stix has been making a name for himself since the early 2000’s as one of the dancers known for making “Krumping” street dancing  popular in the U.S. So, if you didn’t know about Stix, now you know.

Check out Stix’s 2-in-1 music video above.

 

getting to the paper , music , music video , sorry peta , stix , Videos , watts

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From…
 14 hours ago
Grace & Trai Byers Battle Gregg and Nene…
 15 hours ago
Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He…
 16 hours ago
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 16 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a…
 16 hours ago
13 Rappers Whose Names Sound Like Drag Queens
 19 hours ago
Denzel Washington Drops A Life Lesson On Us…
 22 hours ago
Stevie J Opens Up About Blowing Money, House…
 3 days ago
OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?
 3 days ago
Blac Chyna Accused Of Beating Rob Kardashian Before…
 3 days ago
Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On…
 3 days ago
Are The Kardashian Sisters Finally Fed Up With…
 3 days ago
Sony Looking To Reboot ‘The Jeffersons’ & ‘Good Times’
 3 days ago
Oh Lord: Azealia Banks Goes In On Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
Why 2016 Was The Worst Year For The Kardashians
 3 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Angry Bird Beef Results In Bread…
 3 days ago
photos