Stix Drops Two New Music Videos As He Takes A Break From Snoop Dogg’s ‘Puff Puff Pass’ Tour

Stix has been on his music grind for many years, and now the world is starting to take notice.

The Watts, California native took some time off from Snoop Dogg’s Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2 to bless his fans with not one, but two new videos for his tracks “Getting To The Paper” and “Sorry Peta.” The songwriter/producer, who was featured at this year’s Radio One Blitz Showcase sponsored by Tanqueray, is not new to the game.

Stix has been making a name for himself since the early 2000’s as one of the dancers known for making “Krumping” street dancing popular in the U.S. So, if you didn’t know about Stix, now you know.

Check out Stix’s 2-in-1 music video above.

