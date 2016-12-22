Nostalgia Navidad! The 8 Best Holiday Episodes From Black TV Shows

Whether you’re a scrooge or one of Santa’s helpers, nothing gets you into the holiday spirit more than one of your favorite cozy television shows.

Black TV shows already have a sense of relatability and homeliness, which adds to the love and unforgetfulness of their holiday episodes. Who wouldn’t want to deck the halls with Will Smith and the Banks family, or rock around the Christmas tree with Martin, Gina and the gang.

Check out our list of the best holiday episodes from black tv shows:

The Wayans Bros., “Psycho Santa” (1995)



Nothing takes away the holiday spirit quicker than being held hostage for not being in the spirit to begin with. That was the case for Shawn, Marlon and Pops who were held hostage by a man dressed as Santa Claus for not showing any Christmas spirit. He was loading his gun, and checking it twice, in order to find out who’s naughty or nice.

Moesha, “A Class Act Christmas” (1998)

Being held hostage by Santa Claus must’ve been a thing in the 90’s. On this holiday episode of Moesha, she and Hakeem were bummed to learn that their boss had them working at the department store on Christmas Eve. After an elder, unemployed man’s job application gets turned away, he returns, dressed as Santa Claus and holds the entire store hostage.

Family Matters, “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Urkel” (1992)



Laura Winslow had finally gotten her mom’s Christmas gift off of layaway when her clumsy neighbor, Steve Urkel, shows up in his car to take her home, then wounds up ruining the expensive present. After Laura yells at him and hurts his feelings, her guardian angel shows up to grant her wish that Steve knew what it was like to be her. Inadvertently, she was forced to see what it was like to be Steve Urkel. Then, the real comedy ensued.

The Bernie Mac Show, “A Christmas Story” (2001)

Christmas angels make for the best holiday episodes–especially when they show up in the form of a dog. Bernie Mac wanted to give his kids the best Christmas they could ask for, but the only issue was that they wanted a dog as a gift, but Bernie wasn’t having it. When the kids started treating Bernie mean, he uses the help of an angel (in the form of a dog) to figure what to do about the children’s behavior and teach them the true meaning of Christmas.

Everybody Hates Chris, “Everybody Hates Kwanzaa” (2005)

Christmas in the hood can be as creative and festive as you allow it to be. Rochelle and Julius didn’t have enough money to celebrate Christmas so Julius talks the family into celebrating Kwanza this year because it’s cheaper. Meanwhile, Chris helps Kill Moves, the neighborhood homeless man, find his mother as part of his school Christmas assignment. Lots of laughs in this one.

Living Single, “Living Kringle” (1993)

Sometimes, your friends become your family and spending the holidays with them is a given. Synclaire was so distraught because none of her friends seemed to be in the holiday spirit. She managed to convince everyone to come together for a tree-trimming party, but the gathering breaks up quickly when Max gets a hot date, and the others are focused on their work commitments. When the gang discovers that heartwarming gift that Synclaire left for them, the go back to the apartment to thank her, only to discover that she is gone. Where did she go? Check out the full episode to find out how that ended.

Martin, “Holiday Blues” (1993)

There too many wonderful holiday episodes of Martin to name. One that seemed to be a fan favorite was when he and Gina got bus tickets to Philadelphia so that they can be with her parents for Christmas, but a blizzard left them stranded in a bus terminal. Over 20 years later and this episode is just as funny as the first time.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, “Twas The Night Before Christening” (1993)

Baby Nicki is set to to be christened on Christmas Eve. Will, who feels insecure about the gift that he bought, tells everyone he is going to get the music group Boyz II Men to perform at the christening. Check out the episode to see how Will hilariously pulled off that Christmas miracle.

