Why Karrueche Tran Is Killing The Game [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Model and actress Karrueche Tran- famously known for her & Chris Brown‘s tumultuous relationship -has been working up a storm, currently starring as Vivian Johnson in Emmy-nominated TV show, The Bay Series. And now, she’s gearing up for her next gig, in a role starring alongside Niecey Nash on a new show coming to TNT.

 Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos