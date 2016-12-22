Why Karrueche Tran Is Killing The Game [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Model and actress Karrueche Tran- famously known for her & Chris Brown‘s tumultuous relationship -has been working up a storm, currently starring as Vivian Johnson in Emmy-nominated TV show, The Bay Series. And now, she’s gearing up for her next gig, in a role starring alongside Niecey Nash on a new show coming to TNT.

