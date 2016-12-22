Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New Year’s Eve

5 reads Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj announced a new movie documenting her time travelling around the world during her 2015 Pinkprint Tour will air soon.
It’s official!!!
#ThePinkprintTour Movie premieres on BET on 12/31 & they have a sneak peek for u tonight at 10:30pm EST #PinkprintOnBET
The documentary will show us moments from the tour stop at the Barclays Center, including never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes video. The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn is scheduled to air on NYE, December 31 at 9 pm on BET.
