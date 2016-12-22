Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New Year’s Eve

7 hours ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
5 reads
Leave a comment

Nicki Minaj announced a new movie documenting her time travelling around the world during her 2015 Pinkprint Tour will air soon.

It’s official!!!
#ThePinkprintTour Movie premieres on BET on 12/31 & they have a sneak peek for u tonight at 10:30pm EST #PinkprintOnBET

The documentary will show us moments from the tour stop at the Barclays Center, including never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes video. The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn is scheduled to air on NYE, December 31 at 9 pm on BET.

BET , documentary , Movie , new year's eve , Nicki , NYE , pinkprint

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 7 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a…
 8 hours ago
Stevie J Opens Up About Blowing Money, House…
 2 days ago
OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Accused Of Beating Rob Kardashian Before…
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On…
 2 days ago
Are The Kardashian Sisters Finally Fed Up With…
 2 days ago
Sony Looking To Reboot ‘The Jeffersons’ & ‘Good Times’
 2 days ago
Oh Lord: Azealia Banks Goes In On Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
Why 2016 Was The Worst Year For The Kardashians
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Angry Bird Beef Results In Bread…
 3 days ago
Unreleased #TBT Video of 10 Year Old Beyonce…
 3 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi And Phaedra Are So Over
 4 days ago
Footage of CeeLo Green’s Cell Phone Exploding In…
 4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Shuts Down Brooklyn With Dynamic Surprise…
 5 days ago
Christmas Lights
Happy Holidays! Here Are Some Of Jazze’s Favorite…
 5 days ago
photos