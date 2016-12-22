Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New Year’s Eve

Nicki Minaj announced a new movie documenting her time travelling around the world during her 2015 Pinkprint Tour will air soon.



It’s official!!! #ThePinkprintTour Movie premieres on BET on 12/31 & they have a sneak peek for u tonight at 10:30pm EST #PinkprintOnBET

The documentary will show us moments from the tour stop at the Barclays Center, including never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes video. The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live From Brooklyn is scheduled to air on NYE, December 31 at 9 pm on BET.

