KKK Docu-Series Sparks Backlash

A&E Network is coming under fire for an upcoming documentary series that examines life in the modern Ku Klux Klan, the New York Daily News reports.

Generation KKK, scheduled to premier Jan. 10, offers an insider’s view of the hate group through four prominent Klan families in which one member of each family wants to leave the KKK.

A&E’s executive vice president and general manager, Rob Sharenow, said in a statement that the eight-part series “gives viewers an unprecedented look at what it is like to be born into hate.”

He added: “Our producers gained access to Klan families allowing for full immersion into this secret world and its impact on the next generation.”

However, not everyone is eager to see the family dynamics of Klan families. Many are saying the series normalizes the Klan.

#GenerationKKK shows hate is on its way to being #normalized. That's why people are afraid and that's why people refuse to watch it. pic.twitter.com/Asj0xyjjkP — blackpridebrownlove (@KaylinWinters2) December 21, 2016

There should be an immediate boycott of A&E and all of its sponsors as they normalize the KKK with a reality series. Abhorrent — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) December 19, 2016

One shouldn't use sweet words like Generation KKK or alt-right. One should say: "hideous, disgusting, violent white supremacist idiots!" pic.twitter.com/NBecUtw0ld — #NotMyPresident (@France4Hillary) December 19, 2016

Normalization and legitimization = giving cute names like Alt-Right and Generation KKK to violent white supremacists. This makes a Roof. — Olivia A. Cole (@RantingOwl) December 19, 2016

Sharenow is trying to calm concerns, promising that the series neither celebrates nor promotes Klan culture or its ideology. Segments will also focus on peace advocates encouraging the wavering Klan family members to leave the hate group.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Can You Believe This? UVA Professor Alleges BLM Is As Dangerous As The KKK

DOJ To Launch Racial Sensitivity Program At School Where Student Dressed As KKK