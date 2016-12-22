Live Updates: Mother Arrested For Calling Fort Worth Police About Man Choking Her Son

LIVE UPDATES

1:30 PM Update: Attorney representing Jacqueline Craig and Brea Hymond have secured their release from the Fort Worth City Jail.

We have secured the release of Brea Hymond!!!! #thoushallnotlitter @ShaunKing — S. Lee Merritt (@MeritLaw) December 22, 2016

1:00 PM Update: Small group of protesters have started chanting “No Justice, No Peace” outside the Fort Worth Police Department demanding the release of Jacqueline Craig and Brea Hymond.

11:30 AM Update: Attorney for Mother and Daughter will hold press conference at 2 p.m. According to Attorney S. Lee Merritt (via Twitter @MeritLaw), “Jacqueline Craig & Brea Hymond are being held on the typical charges following police misconduct 1) resisting 2) interference 3) failure/ID, officer involved will be given 48 hours to prepare a statement and consult an attorney. Under Internal Affairs investigation. The FWPD never took original report of assault on Jacquelin Craig’s son. After bond is posted completing this report will be our 1st step.”

10:00 AM Update: Fort Worth Police issue Media Advisory.

We are aware of the video circulating on social media. IA is currently investigating – a formal statement to follow later today. pic.twitter.com/wKmVQk9BET — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 22, 2016

Original Story…

Fort Worth Mother Jacqueline Craig called police on Wednesday Afternoon to report a utility man had assaulted her son. The exchange between a Fort Worth police officer and Jacqueline Craig went viral on Facebook after the police turned on her. As you see in the video below, Jacqueline was explaining the assault to the officer when the officer’s line of questioning turned towards the parenting of her young son. This triggered Jacqueline’s more aggressive counter argument towards the police officer when the officer began to arrest Ms. Jacqueline Craig.

