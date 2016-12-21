Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

D.R.A.M. Explains How He Organized Star-Studded Sessions With Music Legend Rick Rubin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment


Headkrack had the chance to sit down with Virginia rapper D.R.A.M. about a stretch of time during which he had the privilege of making music with the legendary Rick Rubin. D.R.A.M. explains how this star-studded week and a half happened, when a bunch of artists flocked to one studio in L.A. to create together. He talks about how significant Rick Rubin has been to music in general, let alone rap.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he reveals some of the things that came from that week of creativity- including a song from Chance The Rapper -and when we’ll be able to hear more of the fruits of their labor. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: D.R.A.M. Explains How The Lack Of Hispanic Women In VA Inspired “Cha Cha” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Def Jam’s Russell Simmons & Rick Rubin: How They Made History

RELATED: Can Kanye West & Rick Rubin Make Justin Bieber A Hip-Hop Force? [POLL]


When Swirling Goes Wrong

8 photos Launch gallery

When Swirling Goes Wrong

Continue reading D.R.A.M. Explains How He Organized Star-Studded Sessions With Music Legend Rick Rubin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When Swirling Goes Wrong

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

chance the rapper , d.r.a.m. , Rick Rubin , Special

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Nicki Minaj’s ‘The Pinkprint Tour Movie’ Airs New…
 3 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Chance the Rapper & Jeremih Gift Us a…
 3 hours ago
Stevie J Opens Up About Blowing Money, House…
 2 days ago
OMG: Are Drake & Jennifer Lopez An Item?
 2 days ago
Blac Chyna Accused Of Beating Rob Kardashian Before…
 2 days ago
Young Thug’s Fiancée Jerrika Karlae Goes Off On…
 2 days ago
Are The Kardashian Sisters Finally Fed Up With…
 2 days ago
Sony Looking To Reboot ‘The Jeffersons’ & ‘Good Times’
 2 days ago
Oh Lord: Azealia Banks Goes In On Nicki Minaj
 2 days ago
Why 2016 Was The Worst Year For The Kardashians
 2 days ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Angry Bird Beef Results In Bread…
 3 days ago
Unreleased #TBT Video of 10 Year Old Beyonce…
 3 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi And Phaedra Are So Over
 4 days ago
Footage of CeeLo Green’s Cell Phone Exploding In…
 4 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Shuts Down Brooklyn With Dynamic Surprise…
 5 days ago
Christmas Lights
Happy Holidays! Here Are Some Of Jazze’s Favorite…
 5 days ago
photos