D.R.A.M. Explains How He Organized Star-Studded Sessions With Music Legend Rick Rubin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack had the chance to sit down with Virginia rapper D.R.A.M. about a stretch of time during which he had the privilege of making music with the legendary Rick Rubin. D.R.A.M. explains how this star-studded week and a half happened, when a bunch of artists flocked to one studio in L.A. to create together. He talks about how significant Rick Rubin has been to music in general, let alone rap.
Plus, he reveals some of the things that came from that week of creativity- including a song from Chance The Rapper -and when we’ll be able to hear more of the fruits of their labor. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this interview brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”
