Jacob Latimore Talks About Coming From A Musical Family [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Actor Jacob Latimore chatted with Headkrack about his role in the star-studded film “Collateral Beauty.” He talks about feeling welcome as the new guy in a cast full of seasoned actors, from Naomie Harris to Will Smith. Jacob also talks about watching Will Smith work on set playing a character that’s totally different from his usual roles.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Plus, he talks about coming from a musical family, including R&B singer Kenny Latimore. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10pm EST.
RELATED: Is Jacob Latimore The Next Chris Brown?
RELATED: D.R.A.M. Explains How He Organized Star-Studded Sessions With Music Legend Rick Rubin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz’s Son Shows Off His Musical Skills [VIDEO]