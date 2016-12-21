Christian Rapper Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison After Killing His Music Producer

An aspiring Christian rap artist was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison with 12 years suspended after he was convicted of killing his music producer in September. Apparently, Ryan Salandy, 26, grew angry after hiring William McDaniel, 25, to burn 150 CDs.
WJLA reports: Salandy paid McDaniel $300. However, a dispute over the work arose. Cellphone records show that on Sept. 24, 2015, Salandy sent McDaniel at least three text messages that clearly conveyed a mounting level of animosity.
In the text messages sent to McDaniel, Salandy goes as far as to say “We’re gonna see each other some day bitch boy. U better get me my shit before it’s too late.” Then on Facebook, Salandy wrote “When you see me, run.”
The site continues: In the early afternoon of Sept. 25, 2015, Salandy drove to McDaniel’s Clarksburg neighborhood. They had an explosive verbal argument. Police say Salandy then got into his silver Saab sedan, rounded the block, hit the gas and plowed right into McDaniel.
Salandy never hit his breaks and the impact reportedly broke every bone in both the music producer’s legs. As WJLA explains, “Investigators determined that Salandy was traveling between 37 and 49 miles per hour at the moment of impact, never braking, swerving, calling 911 or stopping to check on McDaniel’s injuries. The intensity of the collision broke every bone in both of McDaniel’s legs. His boots flung off his body. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound music producer rolled over the hood of the car and then catapulted through the air, ultimately falling onto the pavement, dead.”
Salandy, who was arrested by detectives a few hours after the incident, never asked why he was being taken into custody and according to reports, only asked about McDaniel’s condition six hours later.
SOURCE: WJLA
