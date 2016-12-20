Music
Beyoncé Sued For Something Surprising In Her “Drunk In Love” Music Video

It's practically the family emblem.

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Beyoncé is being sued over her 2013 music video “Drunk In Love,” which stars Jay Z and his infamous Roc-A-Fella chain.

New reports say clothing designer Dwayne Walker claims to have provided the basis for the Roc record label logo, so he’s suing Bey for “impermissibly ‘prominently displaying’ the image in her video.”

Unfortunately for Walker, his initial copyright lawsuit was dismissed this past September, so we don’t see him getting any money out of Mrs. Carter.

From Billboard:

In the six-plus minute video, which has racked up 400 million views on YouTube as of press time, the logo appears briefly in her hand — it’s on Jay’s infamous Roc chain hanging around his neck — for less than a second at both 5:20 and 5:28 in the video (see below). Though it’s Jay’s chain and he’s the one seen wearing it, Beyoncé is the only one named in Walker’s suit.

As previously mentioned, this isn’t the first time Walker has sued a Carter. In 2012, he filed a $7 million suit against Jay Z, Dame Dash, Roc-A-Fella, and Universal Music Group, but a judge found that Walker waited too long to bring his copyright claim to court. Billboard continues:

This suit is the latest in Walker’s attempts to receive compensation for allegedly designing the Roc’s iconic image, which features a script “R” over a vinyl record with a champagne bottle substituting for a needle. In 2012, Walker filed a $7 million lawsuit against Jay, Dash, Roc-A-Fella and the label’s current owner, Universal Music Group, alleging breach of contract and copyright infringement over the exploitation of his work and claiming he signed a contract with Dash that entitled him to royalties. The defendants disputed the claim, saying the image was designed by an in-house Roc-A-Fella art director.

This past September, a federal judge in New York dismissed the lawsuit, saying Walker had waited too long to bring his copyright claim and that the existence of the contract — which Walker claimed he lost in 1998 — could not be definitively proved. His lawyer, Gregory Berry, said Walker planned to appeal the decision.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as more news about the suit surfaces. In the meantime, check out the “Drunk In Love” video above – it’s one of our favorites.

SOURCE: Billboard 

