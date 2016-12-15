BlackGirlMagic: ‘The Walking Dead’s’ Sonequa Martin-Green Cast In CBS’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

#BlackGirlMagic is in full-effect in 2016!

The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green has been cast as the lead in CBS All Access’ upcoming Star Trek: Discovery, sources recently told Entertainment Weekly. According to EW, her casting ends a long and complicated search to find the ideal actress to carry the eagerly anticipated drama.

Martin-Green, who will play a lieutenant commander on the new show, will be the first African-American woman to lead the cast of a Trek show, a goal that the project’s original showrunner Bryan Fuller always had in mind.

“Star Trek started with a wonderful expression of diversity in its cast … we’re continuing that tradition,” Fuller told reporters in August. “We wanted to paint a picture of Starlet that’s indicative of encountering people who are much more different than we are.”

(Fuller stepped down from the show to focus on his upcoming Starz series, American Gods.)

News of Martin-Green’s new gig had Twitter extremely excited:

me: i've never watched star trek *sonequa martin-green gets the lead role in the upcoming series* me: pic.twitter.com/41A96gv9kl — ˗ˏˋ evelyn ˊˎ˗ (@harleyyquinns) December 15, 2016

Yasss! We get our black female lead in Star Trek! https://t.co/FRPnggriuA — VzA (@ValerieComplex) December 15, 2016

Sonequa Martin-Green as the lead in a Star Trek show? I'm sold. I look forward to what they're going to do. Her… https://t.co/MwyXPq6W6Y — Kenny Bailey (@Krivvin) December 15, 2016

Sonequa Martin-Green AND Michelle Yeoh in Star Trek: Discovery! Best Trek ever or BEST TREK EVER https://t.co/plLbEgP0WS — Nicole Noël Chung (@nicole_soojung) December 15, 2016

“The Walking Dead’s” Sonequa Martin-Green will star as the lead in “Star Trek: Discovery” and we can’t wait https://t.co/2Mkn85Pmnv — Ray Blackman (@Shoeray) December 15, 2016

Martin-Green joins a cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo and Anthony Rapp (who’s also making history playing the first openly-gay lieutenant for the Star Trek series). According to E! Online, the 13-episode first season will be made available weekly on CBS All Access following a two-hour launch on CBS in May.

Now for those worried that this particular casting will mean the demise of TWD’s Sasha, let us quell those fears: Martin-Green will continue on as a series regular on the hit AMC zombie drama. She’s just going to be pulling in double duty.

Congrats Sonequa!

