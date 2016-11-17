Fighting Words: Erykah Badu Says She’d Whoop Rick Ross!

Y'all keep playing with Rick Ross.. he in the gym everyday moving like Kimbo Slice … pic.twitter.com/w3q6j54ZO3 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) November 16, 2016

Rick Ross is in the gym looking like the young Mike Tyson. The MMG CEO has been dropping the pounds of late with a hard workout schedule. DJ Akademiks got his hands on some footage of Ross boxing in the gym.

Rozay’s footwork is good, the power seems hard, and he has hand speed for a big man. Still, that didn’t stop badass Erykah Badu from throwing her name in as a challenger for Ricky Rozay.

She piggy-backed off the footage, tweeting.

I'll whoop the shit out Rick Ross https://t.co/FnVpSXUzLl — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 17, 2016

Badu has special powers and we don’t doubt her one bit. She has that effect on men.

