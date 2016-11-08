Watch: Naomi Watts Explains Why White Women Can’t Run In Horror Movies

Her answer will make you laugh.

Entertainment News
| 11.08.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s been a great year for horror, with movies like Don’t Breathe, Lights Out, and more. The latest film that will freak you out is Shut In, starring Naomi Watts and Charlie Heaton of Stranger Things fame.

In the movie, Watts plays Mary, a child psychologist who lives in isolation in rural New England after her husband dies in a horrific car accident. Her son Stephen (played by Heaton) is bound to a wheelchair and completely dependent on her. One day when one of her kids goes missing, Mary starts to think she’s being haunted. As in most horror movies, she can’t seem to run without falling, putting her life in jeopardy.

I decided to ask everyone involved in the film: why can’t White women seem to run away in horror movies? It’s a horror movie trope that might only be second to the Black person dying first. Find out what they had to say in the video above.

Shut In hits theaters everywhere Friday, November 11.

Power

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

11 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Watch: Naomi Watts Explains Why White Women Can’t Run In Horror Movies was originally published on globalgrind.com

BlogXilla , Charlie Heaton , extra butter , horror movies , Naomi Watts , shut in movie

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 3 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 6 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 6 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 7 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 17 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 3 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close