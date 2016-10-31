CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Big Sean Details Naya Rivera Breakup & Comes For Kid Cudi In New Song “No More Interviews”

Sean tells all.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Big Sean In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Big Sean got some stuff off his chest in new song “No More Interviews,” co-produced by Amaire Johnson.

The Detroit native spits about his ex Naya Rivera, and is apparently going after Kid Cudi with a few bars as well. We all know how the internet loves drama. Basically, Big Sean is sick of everyone trying to be the next Shade Room.

Take a listen to this one.

The craziest thing is, Sean is making a major money grab with this track, releasing limited edition merch that goes along with the record. Now that’s smart.

Ironic, though, that this song is going to cause more questions in future interviews…if he decides to do one.

Catch Big Sean on Jimmy Fallon tonight.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

New Couple Naya Rivera & Big Sean At The Premiere Of "42" (PHOTOS)

6 photos Launch gallery

New Couple Naya Rivera & Big Sean At The Premiere Of "42" (PHOTOS)

Continue reading New Couple Naya Rivera & Big Sean At The Premiere Of “42” (PHOTOS)

New Couple Naya Rivera & Big Sean At The Premiere Of "42" (PHOTOS)

Big Sean Details Naya Rivera Breakup & Comes For Kid Cudi In New Song “No More Interviews” was originally published on globalgrind.com

big sean , kid cudi , Naya Rivera , new music

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
HBCU Puts Focus On Mental Health So Students…
 21 hours ago
07.12.19
Super Beauty Founder TiffanyJ Aims To Empower Black…
 22 hours ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Bring Back MTB2: Here’s What Babs, Ness, Dylan,…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
August Alsina Hospitalized After Singer Lost The Ability…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
10 Cringeworthy Scenes From 90’s Flicks That Wouldn’t…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
Karlie Redd’s Rarely Seen Daughter Appeared On Love…
 4 days ago
07.10.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: The Results Of Karlie Redd’s Lie…
 4 days ago
07.09.19
Disney Defends Halle By Roasting Racist #NotMyAriel Folks…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
The Lip Bar And Urban SkinRx Debut New…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Lee Daniels Promises ‘Star’ Two-Hour Movie Finale After…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Naomi Campbell Doesn’t Eat Everyday, But Is That…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Michelle Obama Discusses The Importance Of Equality In…
 5 days ago
07.09.19
Attorney For White Man Who Killed Elijah El-Amin…
 5 days ago
07.08.19
T.I. Joins Task Force That Aims To Reimagine…
 6 days ago
07.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close