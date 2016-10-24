Black Twitter Clapped Back At Amy Schumer’s Parody Of Beyonce’s “Formation”

Amy Schumer has found yet another way to get under Black Twitter’s skin.

The comedian decided to parody Beyoncé‘s “Formation” video with the help of Hollywood vet Goldie Hawn while on the set of their upcoming film, Mother/Daughter, and it rubbed the internet the wrong way. In a video posted exclusively to TIDAL on Friday, the two actresses were in full on cast-away mode, while imitating their best Queen Bey dance moves.

But social media wasn’t here for a Black woman empowerment song being parodied by two White women. Some even used the hashtag #AmySchumerGottaGoParty:

Like, wtf is wrong with Amy Schumer?! She gotta go. #AmySchumerGottaGoParty — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) October 24, 2016

There is no possible excuse for @AmySchumer not to know the cultural significance of #Formation for black women.I hope this hurts her career — Victoria Weinstein (@peacebang) October 24, 2016

It is weird to me that @amyschumer thought a song about the police killing black people was perfect for a parody #AmySchumerGottaGoParty — Andrea Johnson (@ndreajohnson) October 24, 2016

Black women do not fuck with Amy Schumer. You can set your watch to that. — Rod (@rodimusprime) October 24, 2016

side-eyeing all the Black people in Amy Schumer's Formation video. Not surprised that the non-Black PoCs are there. — Samantha MH (@sammhuisache) October 24, 2016

Also Amy Schumer continues to be trash and disrespectful like she doesn't have access to open conversations about race and black women pic.twitter.com/f7XDGXiVox — not your google (@BooksBakesBio) October 24, 2016

Amy Schumer stay losing so often that I don't think it's intentional anymore. she needs ONE black woman in her entourage to set her straight — ANA (@full_of_moxie) October 24, 2016

The two were joined by costars Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack for the impromptu parody. Check out the video above.

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

