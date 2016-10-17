Watch: Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose, Pharrell, & More Star In New Beats By Dre Ad

Dr. Dre has been in the news a lot in recent weeks after controversy surrounding ex Michel’le‘s biopic hit the net.

This week, the famed producer is back to business with the release of a new Beats by Dre commercial. The star-studded ad, entitled “Got No Strings,” is for the company’s new line of wireless headphones, which follows Apple’s recent decision to remove the classic headphone jack from the iPhone 7.

The commercial features an A-list lineup of artists and celebrities lip-syncing the Pinocchio song “I’ve Got No Strings.” Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Pharrell, DJ Khaled, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Young M.A are among the cast, as well as Amber Rose, Michael Phelps (and his baby), Karlie Kloss, Steve Buscemi, Rebel Wilson, and NBA rookie Ben Simmons.

Check out the cute ad above.

SOURCE: Pitchfork | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Youtube

