Watch: Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose, Pharrell, & More Star In New Beats By Dre Ad

Check out the star-studded commercial.

31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Press Room

Dr. Dre has been in the news a lot in recent weeks after controversy surrounding ex Michel’le‘s biopic hit the net.

This week, the famed producer is back to business with the release of a new Beats by Dre commercial. The star-studded ad, entitled “Got No Strings,” is for the company’s new line of wireless headphones, which follows Apple’s recent decision to remove the classic headphone jack from the iPhone 7.

The commercial features an A-list lineup of artists and celebrities lip-syncing the Pinocchio song “I’ve Got No Strings.” Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Pharrell, DJ Khaled, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Young M.A are among the cast, as well as Amber Rose, Michael Phelps (and his baby), Karlie Kloss, Steve Buscemi, Rebel Wilson, and NBA rookie Ben Simmons.

Check out the cute ad above.

Yikes: Twitter Drags Dr. Dre After Premiere Of Lifetime's Michel'le Biopic 'Surviving Compton'

The Lifetime biopic Surviving Compton — also known as Dr. Dre's ex-girlfriend Michel'le's attempt to write herself back into history after she was literally erased from Straight Outta Compton — aired last night, despite Dre's many attempts to get it shut down. The rap mogul's vicious abuse of Michel'le was front and center in the film (Dre conveniently left those parts out of the blockbuster NWA biopic which he produced), and might very well have changed an entire generation's opinion of Dr. Dre. Here's how Twitter reacted to the controversial film.

Watch: Nicki Minaj, Amber Rose, Pharrell, & More Star In New Beats By Dre Ad

