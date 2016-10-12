Watch: Trevor Noah Perfectly Sums Up Donald Trump’s P*ssy Comments

Trevor Noah has been killing it lately.

This week, the new host of The Daily Show has been focusing on the election and he’s really finding his voice. On Monday, Trevor picked up where the #TrumpTapes left off and perfectly nailed everything that’s wrong with Donald Trump’s misogynistic “Grab them by the pussy” statement.

Trevor made the important point: guys talk dirty – but they don’t talk about sexual assault.

The comedian started off asking which one of these statements is worse. Speaking very properly, he said, “Last night, I dined with a lovely lady and immediately afterwards I escorted her back to her residence and proceeded to caress her genitals despite her lack of invitation.”

Then Trevor flipped the script, saying: “Last night I was rolling with this bad bitch, then I was like you’re gonna let me smash that ass, and she was like no, and I was like OK, no pussy for me.”

The juxtaposition is astounding.

Way to go, Trevor. Also, check out his interview with Charlamagne tha God, who was yesterday’s special guest on The Daily Show, airing weeknights at 11pm on Comedy Central.

13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place 9 photos Launch gallery 13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place 1. Steve Harvey Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. NRA Celebrates Firearms at Annual Meeting In Atlanta Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Herschel Walker Source: 3 of 9 4. Omarosa Source: 4 of 9 5. Dennis Rodman Source: 5 of 9 6. Stacey Dash Source: 6 of 9 7. Mike Tyson Source: 7 of 9 8. Terrell Owens Source: 8 of 9 9. Azealia Banks Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading 13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place 13 Black Trump Supporters Who Are In The Sunken Place Jordan Peele's hit film "Get Out" taught us so much about America as a whole, but more specifically about Black Americans who find themselves trapped in the forbidden "sunken place." Although the film is just symbolic of something real, we see African-American's getting hypnotized by money, fame and power get dragged to that deep, dark place everyday. Check our list of celebs who we should snap with cameras to free them from the sunken place.

Watch: Trevor Noah Perfectly Sums Up Donald Trump’s P*ssy Comments was originally published on globalgrind.com