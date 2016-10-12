Extra Butter: Ben Affleck & J.K. Simmons Reveal Secrets Of New Movie ‘The Accountant’

The Accountant is in theaters this Friday.

Entertainment News
| 10.12.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Accountant hits theaters this weekend and I must say, Ben Affleck has #AnotherOne (DJ Khaled voice).

The Boston native and huge Patriots fan sat down with Global Grind to discuss his new moviewhich also stars J.K. Simmons, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jon Bernthal, and more.

Affleck’s been killing the game lately and The Accountant didn’t disappoint. It follows Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a mathematics savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Using a small-town CPA office as a cover, he makes his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations.

The movie takes place on two different planes, where some of the characters never actually have any on-screen time together. So I asked Ben about not knowing how the other half of the movie was coming along. “When there is a whole part of the movie that you’re not in, you have no idea what’s going on… but (director) Gavin (O’Connor) really nailed it,” he said.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter with BlogXilla and be sure to see The Accountant in theaters this Friday.

Power

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

11 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Extra Butter: Ben Affleck & J.K. Simmons Reveal Secrets Of New Movie ‘The Accountant’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Ben Affleck , BlogXilla , extra butter , Extra Butter With BlogXilla , JK Simmons , The Accountant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 10 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 14 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 14 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 16 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 24 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close