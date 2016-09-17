CLOSE
Director Oliver Stone Bashes Tika Sumpter’s Obama Film ‘Southside With You’

"Does it go into what he did to the country?" Stone asked.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Hosts an official Academy Screening of SNOWDEN

Oliver Stone bashed Tika Sumpter’s upcoming film Southside With You during a roundtable interview for his new movie Snowden.

Southside With You tells the story of Barack and Michelle Obama‘s first date, back when entering the White House was not yet a glimmer in their eyes. But while it sounds like a harmless romantic comedy, the accomplished director isn’t remotely impressed.

“You can be critical and love the United States – I do,” Stone said before he proceeded to unleash his disdain for President Barack Obama.

A reporter asked him about the government’s involvement in Hollywood and his thoughts on the election. That somehow ended with him bringing up Obama and asking me if I’ve seen Southside With You, also produced by lead actress Tika Sumpter.

“They made an Obama movie. That’s typical of America, that we make an Obama movie. I hear it’s so bland,” Stone continued.

The legendary filmmaker then began to stare at me, the lone Black male reporter in the room, and direct all his frustration with Obama towards me, asking me again if I’ve seen it.

I replied, “Yes. It has nothing to do with politics; it’s about their first date.”

Stone could care less: “Yeah, and…?”

“Does it go into what he did to the country? That he was even more sufficient than Bush at closing up every fucking loophole. That he prosecuted eight whistleblowers. Eight, with the espionage act? There is so much that he’s done, but because he’s a good-looking guy and he seems reasonable…That every Tuesday he drops bombs everywhere in the world with drones. Kills people. Assassin in chief. Whatever you want to call it. It’s a weird time; Obama didn’t fight, he didn’t have a spine. He didn’t confront this issue.” 

Sounds like Oliver Stone has serious issues with Obama’s presidency. Somewhat appropriately, his new film depicts the story of Edward Snowden, the NSA whistleblower who revealed the depth of U.S. surveillance capabilities.

Snowden is in theaters now. Southside With You is also in select theaters now.

Director Oliver Stone Bashes Tika Sumpter’s Obama Film ‘Southside With You’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Barack Obama , Interview , Oliver Stone , Snowden , Southside with You , Tika Sumpter

