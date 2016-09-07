Muhammad Ali‘s ex-wife, Khalilah Camacho Ali, had some words to say about Colin Kaepernick‘s controversial decision not to stand for the National Anthem. Though Kaepernick’s move has sparked debate across the country, and anger from those who disagree, many Veterans, activists, artists and other athletes have come out in support of his actions.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Still, that doesn’t stop the legendary heavyweight activist’s former wife from saying that she thinks Colin should apologize, his ‘disrespect’ of the flag. She even went so far as to say the 49ers quarterback should “humble himself.” Click on the audio player to hear more as Gary With Da Tea and the rest of the cast discuss further in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Stands Up For Black People By Sitting Down During National Anthem [VIDEO + POLL]

RELATED: Why People Don’t Need To Understand Colin Kaepernick’s Protest Of The National Anthem [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 3 Things You Should Know About Muhammad Ali & Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Bobby Brown, Muhammad Ali And More! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Muhammad Ali’s Ex Wife Says Colin Kaepernick Needs To “Humble Himself” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com