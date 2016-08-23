CLOSE
EXCLUSIVE: IceWear Vezzo Premieres ‘MoonWalken’ Remix With The Morning Heat [VIDEO]

It was back in June that IceWear Vezzo had the Summer Jamz 19 stage on fire with an electric perform of his hit song MoonWalken.

On Tuesday morning, he joined The Morning Heat to premiere The “MoonWalken” Remix featuring Kevin Gates and OJ Da Juiceman. Plus, while he was in studio, Vezzo spoke about his growth as a man and a father along with the new opportunities that he is earning and creating for himself.

Check out Vezzo’s full interview with The Morning Heat above.

