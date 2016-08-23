SMH: Did Usain Bolt Get Caught Cheating On His Girlfriend In Rio?

Usain Bolt is living his best life.

Or is he?

According to the Daily Mail, the Olympic sprinting phenomenon was caught getting cozy with a Brazilian woman after living it up for his 30th birthday at a nightclub in Barra de Tijuca.

Pictures of Bolt snuggled up in bed with Jady Duarte and showering her with cheek kisses are circulating all over the internet, which is not looking good for Usain’s girlfriend back at home.

But according to Duarte, she wasn’t looking for attention. The 20-year-old student originally shared the photos with her friends on WhatsApp, and then they went viral.

“It’s very negative. I never wanted to be famous, I’m dying of shame,” Duarte reportedly told Brazilian newspaper Extra. “It was not a big deal. It was normal. I’d rather not talk about it — in order not to complicate matters.”

More from Daily Mail:

“Duarte wasn’t the only woman to catch Bolt’s eye on Saturday night – a video posted to Twitter showed him twerking enthusiastically with another local girl during his evening out.

He sang and danced just hours after earning three Olympic gold medals. Bolt thus completed a triple triple, as he also won the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 4×100-meter relay in 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London.

Meanwhile his sister had just revealed that Bolt had a long-term girlfriend – 26-year-old Kasi Bennett.”

See the photos here.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

